Hull homes evacuation: Man charged after suspicious package found

Google
A man has been charged after a suspicious package was discovered on Welshpool Close in Hull

A man has been charged after homes were evacuated following the discovery of suspicious package in Hull.

A number of residents left their homes in Welshpool Close, Bransholme, on 14 May, after the item was found near a property in the early hours.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with placing an item near a building with intent, Humberside Police said.

He was being held in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date, officers added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics