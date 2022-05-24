Goole shop loses licence over smuggled tobacco
A shop where thousands of counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes were found hidden with onions to mask their smell has lost its licence.
Humberside Police said about 15,000 cigarettes were found at Dobre Bo Polskie, on Boothferry Road in Goole on 23 March.
The force said the haul of tobacco could have been sold at "pocket money prices" to children.
East Riding Council found the shop had breached its licensing conditions.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council's licensing sub-committee heard a report from Humberside Police's Chief Constable Lee Freeman.
He said two male shop assistants, including licence holder Kamaran Mahmood, were behind the counter when Trading Standards officers arrived.
The cigarettes were found in a compartment under the shop's stairs.
Mr Freeman said the hiding place contained a bag of onions, which aimed to deter sniffer dogs from smelling the tobacco.
The majority of cigarettes were of the 20 Richmond Blue brand and could have been sold for £4 a packet, compared to the usual retail price of about £10.15.
He said there were grave concerns they could have been sold with "no regard" to age restrictions on alcohol and cigarette sales.
"The cigarettes are duty evaded, therefore they can be sold at pocket money prices to children, illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime - the unscrupulous dealers who sell it will target children, who are attracted by its low price," he said.
Mr Freeman said the illegal selling of cigarettes was a clear breach of licensing objectives requiring holders to prevent public order and safety risks.
He said some of the cigarettes were thought to be fake and they also posed a risk to health and safety.
