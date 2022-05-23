Drivers in Hull warned all-day bus lane fines operational
- Published
Drivers using bus lanes in Hull will face fines after a decision was made to bring back enforcement.
The council decided to permanently introduce all-day bus lanes from 07:00 to 18.30 following a successful trial which saw faster journey times.
The bus lane cameras were switched back on earlier this month, however drivers were given a two-week warning period without fines.
Motorists are being urged to check where restrictions apply.
Andy Burton, from Hull City Council, said the implementation of all-day bus lanes had resulted in "steady bus punctuality improvements" especially as vehicles approached inside the city.
The council said cycle lane contraflow access and one-way orders relating to Baker Street and Wright Street were also a permanent measure.
The moves are part of the authority's "active travel strategy" introduced in 2020 to build on the increase in walking and cycling experienced during coronavirus lockdowns.
Mr Burton said: "The dedicated bus and cycle lanes also encourage people to travel more actively, and help to directly combat air pollution, reduce congestion on the roads and improve health and wellbeing - a key part of Hull's strategy towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
"This is a vital part of our plans to encourage more sustainable travel from commuters, whether this be cycling, walking or using the buses following the launch of the active travel campaign earlier this year."
