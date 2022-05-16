Car stuck on Cleethorpes beach submerged by tide
A car parked on a beach was swallowed by the tide after it became stuck in muddy sand.
The owners of the white Volvo had driven close to the sea in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, to unload a jet ski.
As they hoisted the craft off an attached trailer, the wheels of the car sank into the muddy beach and the tide began to come in.
The vehicle remained overnight and was recovered on Sunday when the water receded.
Resort manager Scott Snowden told Grimsby Live Cleethorpes' beach had a thick layer of bolder clay underneath its sandy surface which can be treacherous for vehicles.
"It is not suitable for vehicles at all," he said.
"It is the nature of the beach. There is soft sand and we always advise against taking any vehicle on the beach," he said.
Mr Snowden advised people to use the slipways along the seafront to launch water toys.
