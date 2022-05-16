M180 crash: Woman killed and driver injured
A woman has died after the car she was travelling in crashed off the motorway.
The woman was a passenger in a grey Ford Focus when it left the M180 near Scunthorpe at about 21:15 BST on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers investigating the crash, which happened between junction 3 for the M181 and junction 4 for the A15, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
