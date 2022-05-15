Hull evacuations: Bomb squad says suspicious package not dangerous
A suspicious package which prompted police to evacuate people from their homes in part of Hull posed no safety issues, police have said.
The package at Welshpool Close, Bransholme, was discovered at about 11:00 BST on Saturday, prompting the force to establish a safety cordon.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called, but after examining the item decided it was not dangerous.
Police lifted the safety cordon in the area at about 17:00 BST.
Ch Insp James Glansfield said he appreciated how frustrating the incident had been for residents.
"The item discovered was a cause for concern and had to be examined by specialists to ensure it was appropriately handled and dealt with so not to cause any risk or threat to the public," he said.
"I want to thank all of our residents and those in the local area for their patience whilst the incident was dealt with, as we have to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our communities and we do appreciate your assistance and understanding."
