Hull suspicious package prompts evacuations
- Published
Homes are being evacuated after a suspicious package was found in part of Hull.
Humberside Police said a 100m (328ft) safety cordon established at Welshpool Close, Bransholme, had been extended to 400m (1,312ft).
The force said a number of residents were being asked to leave their homes and people were being advised to avoid the area.
Officers said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was expected later.
The police have not indicated the nature of the device found or how many people have been affected.
In a statement, the force said: "Evacuations are taking place and residents are being advised of the procedures to follow.
"Please avoid the area until we are able to advise otherwise."
