Hull: Rapist who tricked his victim jailed for 10 years
- Published
A man who raped a woman after tricking her into believing he would help her find her friends after a night out has been jailed for 10 years.
Tamer Eren, of Southcoates Lane, Hull, attacked the woman in the early hours of 19 September 2021 on wasteland near the city's Drypool Bridge.
The 42-year-old had denied rape, but was found guilty after a trial at Hull Crown Court in March.
He was sentenced to 10 years in jail and two years on extended licence.
During his trial, the court heard how the 36-year-old victim had become separated from her sister and friends after their night out.
Eren, who had been circling the area on his bike, approached her and offered her a lift on his bike, but instead walked her to a secluded part of the city and raped her.
'Heinous behaviour'
He then cycled off, returning a few minutes later for his jacket, but leaving his victim slumped on the ground.
Following the sentencing on Thursday, Det Sgt Frances Robinson, from Humberside Police, said: "Firstly, I'd like to praise the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and the court proceedings.
"This was a shocking and violent attack, where a callous predator purposefully sought out a vulnerable victim and attacked her for his own sexual gratification.
"He has shown no remorse for his actions, refusing to admit what he has done and instead putting his victim through the ordeal of reliving her trauma in court.
"I am reassured that he is now off our streets and I hope he uses his jail time to reflect on his heinous behaviour."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.