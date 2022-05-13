Hull Bee Lady: Buildings to be lit in amber for Jean Bishop's 100th birthday
- Published
Buildings in Hull are to be illuminated in amber to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of the city's much-loved "Bee Lady".
Jean Bishop, who died in October aged 99, spent more than 30 years raising almost £125,000 for charity.
The city's Queen Victoria Square will be lit up in amber on Friday and Saturday evenings in her memory.
A rugby shirt, inspired by Mrs Bishop, will also go on sale later to raise money for charity.
Hull FC fan group the Mighty Black and Whites has worked with Lammy Sports to produce the shirt.
It features 100 bees drawn by children from Biggin Hill Academy Primary School, with £10 from each purchase going to Age UK.
The idea was conceived on Mrs Bishop's 98th birthday, with the group hoping she would see the end result.
Lee Middleton from the group said: "We wanted this shirt to show our love and admiration for Jean, and now we will use it to remember her forever more in a way which raises money for the charity she loved and supported."
The shirt also features a poem on the back written by students from Kingswood Academy.
Mrs Bishop was born in Louth, in Lincolnshire, but moved to East Yorkshire at a young age and made her home in Hull.
She was given the freedom of the city in 2017, and was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours that same year.
In 2012 she carried the Olympic flame and in 2013 received a Pride of Britain award in 2013 from comedian David Walliams who described her as a "true national treasure".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.