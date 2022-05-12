Hedon: Attempted murder charge over attack on man
A 50-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in an attack in an East Yorkshire town.
The assault took place in Hedon, near Hull, on Monday 9 May, Humberside Police said.
The victim remained in hospital being treated for his injuries and was in a stable condition, the force added.
Darren Walker, of Inmans Road, Hedon, was due to appear in court at a later date, officers said.
Police were continuing high-visibility patrols in the area "to provide reassurance", a force spokesperson said.
