M62 Ouse Bridge repair work to continue until summer
Motorists have been warned lane closures on the M62 Ouse Bridge could be in place for several weeks.
Repair work on the crossing, near Goole, has been ongoing since damage to a bridge joint was discovered in March.
Since 15 April two lanes on the eastbound carriageway have been closed, with a contra-flow system and reduced speed limit introduced.
National Highways said it hoped temporary repairs to reopen all three lanes will be completed this summer.
Phil Jepps, National Highways Programme Delivery Manager for Yorkshire and the North East, said: "Repairing the bridge joint is highly complex and requires specialist equipment, resource, and time.
"We are currently undertaking further inspections and engaging with specialist providers, designers, and contractors to determine a programme for replacement or repair of the joint.
"While this work takes place, we are doing everything possible to maintain traffic flow while keeping disruption to an absolute minimum.
"We advise road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys, and thank them for their patience while we carry out this vital safety work."
