North East Lincolnshire local election results 2022: Conservatives in control
The Conservatives have retained their grip on North East Lincolnshire Council despite losing two seats - one to an independent candidate.
The Tories lost the Freshney ward to independent Steve Holland, but still hold an 18-seat majority.
Labour also gained the Heneage ward in the only changes to the make-up of the council.
Turnout was just over 25% on the 16 seats up for election on the the 42-seat council.
In Freshney a recount was needed to decide the winner with Mr Holland being announced as victor with a 49-vote majority, beating the Conservative candidate.
Meanwhile, Labour's Kevin Shutt beat Conservative candidate Mark Sandford by 745 votes to 502 in Heneage.
'Firm control' - Analysis by Phil Norton, BBC Look North
No major swings, no high drama and almost a feeling of "as you were" in North East Lincolnshire.
But, there was one big lesson learned on the night - never write off an independent candidate when there's strong feeling on a local issue.
Steve Holland admitted he was surprised to gain the Freshney seat from Conservative cabinet member Callum Procter, but his campaigning against proposals for 3,500 homes on green land to the west of Grimsby won him support from concerned residents.
It was one of two Tory seats lost in North East Lincolnshire, with Labour's Kevin Shutt also taking the Heneage ward, but the Conservatives remain in firm control of the council with 30 seats, Labour with eight, three Liberal Democrats and one Independent.
North East Lincolnshire scoreboard
Counting complete. After 16 of 16 seats declared.
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 30
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 4
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 8
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 2
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 3
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 1
