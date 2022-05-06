Hull local election results 2022: Lib Dems end Labour's 10-year rule
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have taken back control of Hull City Council, ending a decade of rule by the Labour Party.
The Lib Dems now control 29 of the council's 57 seats with Labour, previously the biggest party, on 27, with one independent.
Labour gained the single Conservative seat on the council, one of the party's few successes of the evening.
The city's Liberal Democrat leader, councillor Mike Ross, said it was "an emphatic vote for change in Hull".
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "We thank the thousands that voted Liberal Democrat today, they sent a message no-one can ignore."
Labour went into polling day with 29 seats, a working majority of one, to the Lib Dems' 26.
The Liberal Democrats, who had been fighting to regain power since 2011, toppled cabinet member Gwen Lunn in the University ward and John Black in Longhill and Bilton Grange.
The latter was Labour's longest-serving council member.
Cllr John Fareham ended his stint as the Conservatives' sole councillor with his defeat in the Bricknell ward.
Kingston-upon-Hull scoreboard
Counting complete. After 19 of 19 seats declared.
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 10
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +3
- Councillors overall total 29
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 9
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -2
- Councillors overall total 27
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 1
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 0
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 0