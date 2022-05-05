Polls close in Hull and North East Lincolnshire council elections
- Published
Polling stations across Hull and North East Lincolnshire have closed following the local council elections.
Registered voters were able to cast their ballots between 07:00 and 22:00 BST on Thursday.
In Hull, 19 of the 57 seats on the council were being contested, while in North East Lincolnshire 16 of the 42 seats were up for grabs.
Counting is expected to start immediately after the polls close, with results expected overnight.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.