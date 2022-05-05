Grimsby: Hunt for kidnappers who took driver to cash points
Officers are looking for two men who kidnapped a man in his own car and made him withdraw cash in Grimsby.
Humberside Police said the pair approached a grey Audi Q7 on Second Avenue near to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital at 23:00 BST on 26 April.
Police believe the driver was then forced into the passenger seat and taken to cash machines on Holles Street and Albion Street to withdraw money.
The Audi was later abandoned in Curzon Court and the victim found uninjured.
The force said a VW Caddy was also taken before being dumped on Welholme Road.
Police described the pair as white with local accents, with one described as tall, in his late 20s or early 30s and wearing a dark blue cap, a snood and a black jacket.
The other is described as shorter and wearing a black jacket and a snood.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
