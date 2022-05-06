Simon Smith: PCSO jailed for sexual relations with women
A former police community support officer (PCSO) who formed sexual relationships with women he met on duty has been jailed.
Simon Smith, 49, used his role with Humberside Police to repeatedly contact and strike up relationships with women over a 10-year period.
Professional standards described his actions as "devious and repulsive".
Smith was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Hull Crown Court after admitting three counts of misconduct.
An internal investigation was started by Humberside Police after the force received information about Smith's actions.
'Abused position'
Through his work as a PCSO based in Goole, he formed "inappropriate sexual relations with women" which "occurred at times whilst on duty".
He tried to cover up his actions and asked one woman not to talk to police, the force said.
A referral was made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and a criminal investigation was also started.
Smith, of Chapel Meadows, Gillberdyke, also admitted perverting the course of justice.
Head of professional standards, Det Supt Matt Baldwin, said: "As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him, and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain."
He added: "Smith's devious and repulsive behaviour gravely failed to uphold and maintain the standards both we, and more importantly, the public expect.
The force said its internal investigation would continue to a misconduct hearing.
