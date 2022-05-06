Yorkshire goat milk producer fined £200k over worker's crush death
A major goat milk producer in East Yorkshire has been fined £200,000 after a worker was crushed to death by a reversing forklift-type truck.
Janet McDonald, 52, was a "much-loved and extremely valued member of staff" who had worked at Yorkshire Dairy Goats since the age of 18, a court heard.
Hull Crown Court was told her crush injuries were "catastrophic" after she was hit by a telehandler in 2018.
The company admitted failing in its duty to keep employees safe.
The court heard Ms McDonald loved goats and had lived as well as worked on the farm in St Helens in Seaton Ross.
Judge John Thackray QC said her working practices had been changed in 2018 to accommodate her reduced mobility and her jobs included pressure washing, tagging the goats and vaccinating them.
'No systems in place'
On the day of the accident on 1 August 2018, the telehandler driver had been mucking out a pen when he reversed and heard Ms McDonald call out.
The judge said: "He immediately got out of his cab and ran to help Janet who was between the front and back wheels.
"She was gravely injured, but was to say that she thought he was driving forwards."
The court heard a gate had been closed to stop people coming into the area where the driver was working, but there were no signs to say do not enter.
The judge said "no systems were in place to keep vehicles and pedestrians apart" and pedestrians' safety "largely depended on their individual ability to recognise the risk posed by vehicles".
The company, which sells goat's milk, butter, cheese and yoghurts to UK shops and supermarkets, pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach in January.
The judge noted that the firm, which had an average turnover of £5.81m over the past four years, had since brought in changes to ensure the accident could not be repeated.
Speaking afterwards, Health and Safety Executive inspector Sarah Taylor said Ms McDonald's death could have been "so easily" avoided "by simply segregating vehicles and pedestrians".
