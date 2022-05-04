Henry Thirsk: Police probe unexpected death at East Yorkshire farm
- Published
Police are investigating the "unexpected" death of a man at a farm in East Yorkshire.
Henry Stamford Thirsk, 74, died at the farm in Everingham on 20 April, Humberside Police said.
Officers said they were trying to establish the exact circumstances of his death and were keen to hear from anyone who spoke to Mr Thirsk that day.
A force spokesperson said his family was being supported by specially trained officers.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.