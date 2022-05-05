Polls open in Hull and North East Lincolnshire council elections
Polling stations across Hull and North East Lincolnshire have opened for the local council elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots between 07:00 and 22:00 BST.
In Hull, 19 of the 57 seats on the council are being contested, while in North East Lincolnshire 16 of the 42 seats are up for grabs.
Counting will start immediately after the polls close, with results expected overnight.
