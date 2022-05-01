Hull sound and light show charts history of the Earth
Buildings in Hull have been lit up as part of a sound and light show charting the history of the Earth from the Big Bang to the present day.
About Us features music, poetry and a choir to illustrate the last 13.8bn years of existence, the show's producers said.
Historic buildings in Queen Victoria Square are illuminated with animations depicting the development of life.
Hull is the show's last stop on a six date tour of the UK.
The company behind the show, 59 Productions, has worked with local poets and artists on each leg of the tour.
Scientists have provided advice and educational resources for young people to download as part of the project.
The two-hour sound and light show takes place each evening from 21:00 BST.
Performances have also been held in Paisley in Scotland, Derry-Londonderry, Caernarfon and Luton.
Local choir the Hull Freedom Chorus will be singing a special musical score composed by Nitin Sawhney to accompanying the images.
The show runs nightly until Friday.
