Giant puppet tours Yorkshire coastal towns in arts project
- Published
A huge puppet portraying a lost and lonely teenage girl has begun its journey through coastal towns as part of an arts project.
The 16ft (5m) model tells the story of a survivor of the Trojan Wars, fought by Greece and the people of Troy in Greek mythology.
The visual performance will visit seaside communities on the Yorkshire coast in a tour which ends on 8 May.
Organisers said the story showed the kindness people should be treated with.
It is the latest in a series of coastal projects which aim to reinvent the themes of the Trojan Wars for a modern audience and has been brought together by Yorkshire Coast BID and Scarborough theatre company Animated Objects.
The puppet, known as The Survivor, began her journey "washed up on a shore unfamiliar to her" in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, on Friday.
A spokesperson for Animated Objects said: "She is lost, frightened and alone.
"The project will welcome her in each town with artworks, music, and spoken word as she arrives.
"She will then be taken of a tour through coastal towns to explore her surroundings and offered shelter along the journey."
As she travels through the towns, the puppet's real name will be revealed to audiences as part of the performance.
The spokesperson added: "This incredible visual performance tells the tale of a teenage girl displaced by war and conflict.
Where to see The Survivor
- Saturday 30 April - Hornsea
- Sunday 1 May - Whitby
- Monday 2 May - Filey
- Friday 6 May - Bridlington, South Bay
- Saturday 7 May - Scarborough South Bay
"From the moment she washes up on the shore, is rescued and treated with kindness
"To her being paraded along the coast, and receiving a warm welcome from residents, the performance tells every inch of her story."
