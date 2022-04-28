Hull: 'Picked-up' pick-up astonishes police
A driver was stopped by police after he was spotted carrying a pick-up truck strapped on top of his vehicle.
Officers saw the "unsafe load" hanging half-on and half-off the back of a transit pick-up on Beverley Road, Hull, on Wednesday, Humberside Police said.
The driver was dealt with for road traffic offences and would receive a court summons, police added.
Officers from the force's road policing team tweeted: "Not really a pick-up truck…more like a picked-up truck".
