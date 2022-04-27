Local elections 2022: How do Hull and NE Lincolnshire councils spend your money?

Hull and North East Lincolnshire councils are holding elections on 5 May

Local elections will be held in Hull and North East Lincolnshire on Thursday 5 May.

Both councils are responsible for education, housing, roads and social services for adults and children.

Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.

Ahead of the poll, the BBC has examined how £100 of your money is spent by these councils:

Hull City Council

The city is run by Labour who hold 29 of the 57 seats, with the Liberal Democrats holding 26.

The Conservatives have one seat, with the remaining held by an independent councillor.

One seat will be contested in each of the city's 19 wards.

North East Lincolnshire Council

The Conservatives run the council with 32 seats.

Labour hold seven and the Liberal Democrats two. One seat is vacant.

Fourteen of the council's 42 seats are up for election.

Across England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are up for election.

People can vote between 07:00-22:00 BST on 5 May, with postal voting and proxy votes also available.

