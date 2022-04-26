Simon Smith: PCSO pleads guilty to misconduct charges
- Published
A former police community support officer (PCSO) who formed sexual relationships with women he met on duty has pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct.
Simon Smith, who was based in Goole, also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice at Hull Crown Court.
Humberside Police said the 49-year-old met the three women through his work as a PCSO and told one not to tell police.
Smith was released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on 6 May.
Judge John Thackray QC, the Recorder of Hull, described the offences as a "very serious matter", adding: "All options are open including an immediate custodial sentence."
The force said an internal investigation started after police were told Smith had been using his role to "repeatedly contact and strike up relationships with women".
'Devious and repulsive'
"This resulted in inappropriate sexual relations with women, all of whom he met through being a PCSO, and occurred at times whilst on duty," police said.
The four offences took place between 2018 and 2019, the court heard, with Smith resigning from Humberside Police in 2021.
Det Supt Matt Baldwin, of Humberside Police, said: "As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him, and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain.
"Smith's devious and repulsive behaviour gravely failed to uphold and maintain the standards both we, and more importantly, the public expect."
He added: "We will always thoroughly investigate any misconduct within the force and I want to make very clear that there are no exceptions."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.