Pebble of the Day: Poet Dean Wilson posts 1,000th Twitter image

Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson's 1000th "pebble of the day"

A poet who found fame by posting daily pictures of pebbles has uploaded his final image in the series.

Dean Wilson, from Hull, has been cataloguing his intriguing finds from Withernsea beach for the best part of three years, tweeting 1,000 pictures.

His "pebble of the day" series, which earned him thousands of Twitter followers, was also the subject of an exhibition.

Mr Wilson would also write a weekly poem inspired by one of his finds.

"Before I started doing this, I hadn't given pebbles a second thought, but now I think of little else," he said.

Dean Wilson
Mr Wilson took up the challenge after finding this pebble on Withernsea beach
Dean Wilson
He has since tweeted 1,000 images of pebbles he found interesting
Dean Wilson
In one video snippet, Mr Wilson described finding "this little beauty"

Mr Wilson, who moved to Withernsea a few years ago, said his final pebble had "a Teenage Ninja Turtle look about it", and he was happy to go out with a "fun one".

"As soon as I saw it on the beach looking up at me, I knew it was the last pebble of the day," he said.

Mr Wilson said he had originally planned to stop at 500, but "couldn't wean myself off".

"They just made me feel happy and full of joy," he said.

"It's a simple idea and who doesn't like a beautiful pebble with maybe a face on, or strange markings? Everyone picks up pebbles when they're on the beach," he added.

Mr Wilson has also penned a number of poems inspired by his finds, including this tribute to his final stone.

"They said you looked like one of those Teenage Mutant Turtle Ninja things.

"You are my last pebble of the day - you are my pebble king of kings."

Lindsey Jones
An exhibition of his work took place at a lighthouse just a pebble's throw away from the beach

Many of his fans praised his efforts, with one saying: "Thank you for bringing your glorious pebble finds to our Twitter feeds, especially when we could only dream about being near the beach.

"You've turned many rubbish mornings into an absolute joy."

"I want to kiss your little pebble face," another added.

