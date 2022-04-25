Hull cat poisoning warning after two pets found dead
A leading animal charity has warned pet owners of "targeted poisoning" after two cats were found dead in Hull.
The RSPCA said the cats, both belonging to Sophie Ahmed, died in two incidents on Hampshire Street, Hessle.
Chase, a black and white male, was found dead in a garden on 25 February. A vet confirmed he had eaten cat biscuits laced with rat poison.
Mrs Ahmed's second cat, Milo, was found dead in a nearby alleyway on 13 April and is believed to have been poisoned.
The charity said discarded cat biscuits had been found by Ms Ahmed near Milo, which "appeared suspicious as they were matted together with an unknown substance", but the cause of death was yet to be confirmed by a vet.
Mrs Ahmed said it was "heart-breaking" to lose her pets to what could be a deliberate act.
She said: "Why would someone want to do that?
"Both of the boys were house cats. My baby daughter is one year old and she has grown up with Milo.
"He used to sleep in her bed and play with her, so this has all been very upsetting."
She said another cat, belonging to someone else, was found dead in an alleyway last week and another had been reported missing locally.
All the incidents took place around Hampshire Street, Hereford Street and Huntingdon Street, Mrs Ahmed said.
RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell warned owners to be vigilant over discarded food.
She said: "We need to make owners aware that in this area of Hull we believe cats are being targeted.
"Residents need to be on the lookout if they see anyone putting down food stuffs or they see anything suspicious."
The RSPCA said it was difficult to determine if the cases were accidental incidents of poisoning or deliberate.
However, poisoning an animal deliberately is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
Signs of poisoning include vomiting, uncoordinated movements, seizures and breathing difficulties.
The charity appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
