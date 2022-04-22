Suspended Mobile Medical Cover ambulance service can operate again
A private ambulance service has been allowed to start operating again, months after its dirty vehicles were found to be putting patients at risk.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had warned Mobile Medical Cover, based in Grimsby, to make urgent improvements following an inspection in August.
Inspectors said two ambulances had been found to be "visibly dirty" and had raised concerns over staff training.
But improvements meant the suspension had now been lifted, the CQC said.
Mobile Medical Cover, an independent ambulance service, provides patient transport across Lincolnshire and emergency care cover at events.
It was rated "inadequate" after the inspection in August and was issued with a warning notice to improve.
'Positive feedback'
However, when CQC inspectors visited again in February this year, they found failings remained and the firm was told to stop operating until May.
Dirty vehicles had not been maintained and there were "insufficient" measures in place to prevent risk of infection to patients, inspectors said.
They also found the facilities, premises, vehicles and equipment "didn't keep people safe".
Since then, though, the CQC said the company had provided evidence that action had been taken to address those concerns and the suspension had been lifted.
Mark Furneaux, managing director of Mobile Medical Cover, said the firm had accepted the CQC's findings and had worked with it to rectify the issues.
He added: "We completed this work to a high standard and the CQC accepted the evidence we provided.
"As a result, we are now back providing a high quality service to our patients.
"We are delighted to be doing so and we have received very positive feedback from patients and commissioners alike."
Sarah Dronsfield, the CQC's head of hospital inspection, said it would "monitor the service closely" and would not "hesitate to take further action" if necessary.
