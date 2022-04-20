Charges brought after four Humberside Police officers attacked
Two people have been charged with assault after four police officers were attacked on the same day.
A 27-year-old woman was charged with assaulting three officers after an incident on Second Avenue in Grimsby at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
A 15-year-old boy from Grimsby was also charged with the same offence following an attack on an officer in the Wybers Wood area of the town.
Humberside Police said attacks on officers "will not be tolerated".
Supt Paul French said: "My colleagues come to work to protect people and keep people safe and I want to make it absolutely clear that we will not tolerate them being attacked just for doing their job.
"Anyone who thinks they can get away with assaulting emergency services workers should think again."
The woman, from Scunthorpe, is due to attend Grimsby Magistrates' Court on 14 June.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before the same court on 2 May, Humberside Police said.
