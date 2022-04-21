Hull CDS Energy workers' sacking is 'P&O Two', union says
- Published
The dismissal of about 60 workers at a Hull firm has been likened by a union to recent mass sackings by P&O Ferries.
Sacked CDS Energy workers have been demonstrating outside the city's Saltend oil and gas terminal, where the firm is based, since Tuesday.
GMB union members have accused the firm of sacking its whole workforce then attempting to rehire about 30 of them at lower rates.
CDS Energy has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.
Shaun Clarkson, from the GMB, said: "At a meeting, I called it 'P&O Two'. It is fire and rehire."
P&O Ferries' decision last month to sack 800 staff nationally in favour of lower-paid replacements affected about 80 staff in Hull.
Those dismissals provoked protests at the dock and triggered a sit-in by members of the Pride of Hull crew, who occupied the vessel in the city's King George Dock for more than five hours when sacked with no notice.
The RMT union called the move by P&O Ferries one of the "most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations".
Of the present dispute with CDS Energy, Mr Clarkson, of the GMB, said: "This could be the thin edge of the wedge and others will follow."
He said members of both the GMB and Unite unions were involved in the dispute with CDS Energy, which describes itself on its website as a specialist in energy contracting services.
At a meeting with CDS on Wednesday, two workforce representatives had called for a "fit and proper process if people are finished", Mr Clarkson said.
"We are looking at a proper way of finding re-employment and we asked for an assurance there would be a dialogue."
Mr Clarkson added that if no agreement was reached, the unions would call a mass meeting on Monday.
Andy Simpson, one of those sacked by CDS Energy, said: "They've fired us all, the workforce, and they are rehiring as they see fit.
"All we want is a fair process to get the lads back."
