Woman in hospital after assault in Grimsby
- Published
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a street assault in Grimsby, police have said.
Humberside Police said the woman was found with a serious head injury outside a house in Milton Road in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the assault, which they believed was an isolated incident.
There is an increased police presence in the area while inquires continue, a force spokesperson added.
Det Supt Matt Hutchinson said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident and two people have already been arrested as part of the investigation.
"Local residents will see an increased police presence in the Milton Street area as we conduct our investigations into what has happened."
