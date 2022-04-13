Beverley Town Council pays £17,000 to settle unpaid gas bill
- Published
A council has agreed to settle a gas bill for £17,000 after it emerged it had not paid for the fuel since 2004.
Beverley Town Council discovered last year it did not have a deal with an energy supplier, despite using gas in its offices for 17 years.
The oversight emerged in November when a boiler broke down at its offices in Well Lane.
The authority has launched an internal inquiry to establish how the error occurred and has appointed a supplier.
In February, the council said it had set aside £35,000 to clear the debt and had been waiting for clarification of the final amount it owed.
A spokesperson described the £17,000 bill as "fair".
