P&O ferry Pride of Hull set for first service since mass sacking
A ferry which has been out of service since the sacking of 800 P&O workers is due to sail to Holland later, the company has said.
The Pride of Hull will carry freight from Hull to Rotterdam and return with passengers on Wednesday.
It will be the first service since P&O's decision last month to sack staff in favour of lower-paid replacements.
However, despite passing checks to carry cargo and passengers, the RMT union says the ferry should be stopped.
Union representatives have written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging him to ban the ship from sailing on safety grounds.
More than 80 crew members in Hull were sacked without warning by P&O in a video call on 17 March.
The firings triggered a sit-in by the Pride of Hull crew, who occupied the vessel in the city's King George Dock for more than five hours.
Protests were also held at the quayside.
P&O Ferries claimed that without the redundancies the business was "not sustainable" after losing £100m last year.
