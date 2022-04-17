Hull maritime pictures have decades of grime removed
- Published
Conservation work to bring 13 historic maritime paintings back to life by removing years of grime and varnish has been finished.
The Hull Maritime Museum art was sent to Lincoln University's conservation studio for expert treatment.
Specialists spent more than 1,000 hours working on the paintings and frames which illustrate Hull's maritime past.
Rhiannon Clarricoates said: "We were able to reveal the details and colours of the original paintings".
Ms Clarricoates, from Lincoln University, said the paintings covered part of Hull's maritime history, from the 18th century through to the 20th century, and many of the pictures were painted by local artists.
"By removing the dirt and old varnish, and repairing tears and losses, we were able to reveal the details and colours of the original paintings, so that sense of place can be appreciated by visitors", she added.
The special treatment included cleaning the surface and removing dust, dirt and discoloured varnish.
On some pictures extensive tears were repaired and then the surface finished by filling in and retouching the paint layers.
Gillian Osgerby, of Hull Maritime, said: "These paintings were chosen as the most in need after decades of being on display or in storage.
"The conservation of these paintings has breathed new life into them, bringing them back to their former glory to shine for our visitors for years to come."
A total of 51 paintings have been repaired and conserved. The artworks are in storage until they can be displayed again in Hull Maritime Museum which is currently closed for refurbishment.
The major redevelopment of the museum is under way as part of the city's £27.5m maritime city project.
The painting conservation work was funded by Hull City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
