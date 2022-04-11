Robert McBride Ltd fined £480k over worker's fire injuries
A firm has been fined almost half a million pounds after a batch of hairspray caught fire, scorching a factory worker's arm.
The 31-year-old man suffered 13% burns to his right arm after a spark ignited flammable vapours.
Beverley Magistrates' Court fined Robert McBride Ltd £480,000 and ordered them to pay costs of about £13,400.
The company had pleaded guilty after the accident at its Hull factory in August 2017.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) conducted an investigation into the fire at the now closed factory.
The investigation and court hearing found the company breached regulations on the making of dangerous substances and explosive gases.
The court heard the worker was on shift at the firm's factory, in West Carr Lane, Hull, as a batch of hairspray was being mixed in a large stainless steel vessel.
Flammable vapours were coming off the liquid which was being heated at the time.
The man was putting powder into the vessel through its lid using a metal scoop when some of the vapours caught fire and engulfed his torso.
HSE's probe found an extraction lid on the vessel could not stop the build up of a flammable atmosphere which a spark then ignited.
More than 100 jobs were lost after the McBride factory in Hull closed in March 2019.
The company closed following what it said were mounting losses in the aerosol industry, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
McBride continues to produce a range of cleaning products from its five divisions and has offices in 12 countries.
The BBC has contacted the company for a comment.
