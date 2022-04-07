Danny Bailey jailed for raping two teenage girls
- Published
A man who raped two teenage girls has been jailed for 10 and a half years.
Danny Bailey, 20, from Hull, coerced both victims into performing sexual acts, said Humberside Police, who branded him a "pervert" and "predator".
He was also sentenced for "disgusting and graphic threats" against a woman, police said.
At Hull Crown Court Bailey, of Newlyn Close, Hessle, admitted three counts of rape, committed in 2016 and 2019, and a charge of harassment.
Det Con Jenny Rayworth said Bailey's behaviour was "escalating" and he posed a danger to women.
She praised all three victims for coming forward, and said she hoped the sentence would provide some closure for them.
In addition to his custodial sentence, Bailey was also handed a seven-year extended licence period to be served on his release.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.