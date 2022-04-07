M62 crash: Two men killed as lorries and car collide in East Yorkshire
Two men were killed and a teenage girl was seriously injured in a crash on the M62 in East Yorkshire.
A lorry was in collision with a car which then hit another HGV near junction 36 between Goole and Howden at 09:50 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The 54-year-old car driver and a 53-year-old man who was driving one of the lorries died at the scene.
A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition, Humberside Police said.
The force thanked members of the public who helped those involved in the crash.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The families of those who have lost loved ones have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this really difficult time."
An investigation into the crash is under way and officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
