Boyfriend message in a bottle appeal found in Humber Estuary 55 years later
A message in a bottle from two teenage girls seeking love more than half a century ago has been found - just yards from where it was launched.
Jennifer Coleman and childhood friend Janet Blankley hurled their heartfelt pleas into the Humber Estuary in 1966.
Their letters, asking potential boyfriends to write back, were found by litter pickers on Saturday.
"I think it must have gone out a little way, and then came in on the next tide," said Jennifer.
The pair, then aged 15, were visiting family in South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, when they hit upon the idea of searching for love via the high seas.
The teenagers penned their letters, which asked boys aged 16 to 18 to write back making sure to include a picture, and hoped for the best.
Janet, who described herself as "not bad looking" said she had wavy hair and was 5ft 4in (163cm).
The optimistic duo included their home addresses, signing them off "England".
Jennifer, who lost touch with Janet after leaving school, later moved to Australia and was "absolutely amazed" to be contacted with news of her teenage letter.
Tracey Marshall, from Scunthorpe Litter Pickers, tracked her down via Facebook and said: "We've found all sorts of weird and wonderful things when we're litter picking, but we've never, ever found anything on this scale.
"It's just brilliant."
Jennifer, now 71, said she had not given her letter a second thought since launching the bottle more than 50 years ago, but was impressed the message had remained mostly dry.
Ms Marshall showed Jennifer the letters via video call, telling her: "They had a real strong smell of the Humber".
For Jennifer, she said the letter appeal did not work, instead finding true love later through mutual friends.
She added: "I didn't find my mate until I was 49."
