Brad Takairangi: Hull KR player sentenced over police car crash while drunk
- Published
A rugby league player has been given a suspended jail sentence for crashing into a police car as he drove the wrong way on a dual carriageway while drunk.
Hull KR's Brad Takairangi, 32, was two-and-a-half times over the limit when he hit the patrol car head-on on the A63 in Hull early on 2 January.
He admitted two drink-driving offences at Hull Magistrates' Court on 3 March.
Sentencing him at Hull Crown Court, a judge said: "It's entirely a matter of chance that you did not kill someone."
The Cook Islands centre, who had been stood down by the club following his guilty pleas, was driving at high speeds between 60 and 70mph when he smashed into a BMW patrol car driven by PC Thomas Elvidge, the court heard.
Officer's injuries 'significant'
Police dashcam footage of the moment Takairangi hit the vehicle head-on was shown in court.
Prosecutor Samuel Sharp said PC Elvidge suffered injuries to his left knee and neck, as well as psychological damage.
Judge John Thackray said even though the officer's injuries were "very significant, they fall short of really serious harm", which meant Takairangi did not qualify for the more serious charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Before the crash, the force received two reports - at about 01:55 GMT - of Takairangi's Mercedes being driven the wrong way along the A63, including one driver who said he had to take action to avoid colliding with the car near the Melton junction, the court heard.
Judge Thackray told the Super League player: "Such was your level of intoxication that you caused a head-on collision.
"You should not have been behind the wheel of a motor vehicle on the 2nd of January.
"You were more than twice the legal limit and in no fit state to drive a motor vehicle."
In a victim impact statement read out in court, PC Elvidge said: "Since this incident I've suffered with both physical and psychological problems."
He said he struggled with being in a car at night and his injuries had prevented him from playing sports.
The judge suspended Takairangi's 12-month jail term for two years and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, including coaching young rugby players in Hull.
'Not appropriate role model'
Judge Thackray said: "I take into account your good character, I take into account the attempts you have made thus far to rehabilitate yourself and they are substantial."
He said the player was genuinely remorseful and would only be able to coach at local clubs if parents were happy considering "you are not an appropriate role model".
Following sentencing, Hull KR said: "The club are satisfied that Brad understands the gravity of this one-off incident and its potential consequences on an otherwise exemplary record, that he is genuinely remorseful and is keen to make reparation through his work in the community."
It added he was now available for selection "if, and when required".
Takairangi, of Anlaby, Hull, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving.
