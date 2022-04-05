Man dies after car crashes into Stamford Bridge building
A man who was seriously injured after his car crashed into a building in East Yorkshire has died.
Humberside Police said the crash happened on the A166 at Stamford Bridge at 14:45 GMT on 26 March.
The man's black Citroen C4 Aircross had been travelling from York and was crossing a bridge over the River Derwent.
Officers said the car had swerved to avoid hitting a stationary HGV when it crashed into a nearby building.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but died later.
Officers have have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
