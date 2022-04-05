Hull taxi driver jailed for attempted sex assault on female passenger
- Published
A taxi driver who tried to sexually assault a lone female passenger on her way home from a night out has been jailed.
Khairul Ehsan, 43, picked up the woman after she had tried to contact several other firms in Hull in July 2019.
He tried to kiss her after pulling up near her address, but she escaped, Hull Crown Court heard.
Eshan, of Navigation Way, Hull, was found guilty of attempted sexual assault and jailed for three months.
'Shocked and disgusted'
During a previous journey, prosecutors said, Eshan had given the victim his phone number and told her to contact him rather than the taxi office if she needed a cab in future.
A police investigation also discovered Eshan had made "suggestive remarks and advances" towards young female passengers on three other occasions.
Jeremy Evans, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Khairul Ehsan deliberately targeted this young woman in the early hours when she was alone.
"His behaviour left her feeling shocked and disgusted."
Appearing in court on Monday Eshan was also told he would have to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.