Easter weekend Hull train services disrupted by track works
- Published
Rail commuters in Hull are set to face major disruption over the Easter bank holiday weekend as engineering works halt many train services.
Network Rail said it would be renewing sections of track at Hull Paragon Station between 16 and 18 April as part of a national £83m upgrade scheme.
The company said the works would "improve reliability and boost capacity".
Routes between the city and some towns are due to be replaced with buses.
Network Rail has asked commuters to check travel plans and timetables before travelling during the Bank Holiday and said there would be "disruption".
Services affected
Hull Trains - No services between Brough and Hull. Trains will be amended to start/finish at Brough, with a rail replacement bus service between Brough and Hull in both directions
LNER - Buses will replace trains between Doncaster and Hull
Northern - As part of an amended timetable, buses will replace trains between Hull and Goole, Selby and Beverley
TransPennine Express - No services between Selby and Hull. Trains will be diverted to start and terminate at Selby with a rail replacement bus service between in both directions
Chief executive Andrew Haines had said: "The majority of the railway will be open as usual this Easter for people to take a short break or visit loved ones, but some routes will be affected by our upgrade works, so we're asking passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys in advance.
"We'll be carrying out hundreds of vital projects that will improve passengers' journeys in future - for example by improving reliability and boosting capacity on the network."
