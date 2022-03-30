Barton cyclist targeted by driver who knocked him off
- Published
A cyclist was run over moments after being knocked off his bike for the second time by the same car, police have said.
The cyclist, accompanied by his young son, was hit on Westfield Road in Barton-upon-Humber on 25 March, Humberside Police said.
The car clipped the man, who fell off during the incident at 18:20 GMT.
After getting back on, the same car drove at the pair again, hitting the man and running over his foot.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said the car was believed to have been a blue Audi A4 saloon being driven by a young white man with short brown hair.
Police said they believed a young white woman was in the front passenger seat, with two other male passengers in the back.
They appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.