Humber Bridge bosses apologise over 'diabolical' delays
Humber Bridge bosses have apologised after motorists were caught up in "diabolical" jams there over the Mother's Day weekend.
Drivers had faced "significant" waits crossing the bridge on Saturday and Sunday, the Humber Bridge Board said.
Resurfacing work which had previously been cancelled coupled with good weather led to the problem, it added.
The board apologised for the inconvenience following complaints from commuters writing on social media.
A Humber Bridge Board spokesperson said bridge maintenance was often "weather dependent" and resurfacing work had already been cancelled once due to poor conditions.
With better weather forecast, the "vital work" finally went ahead at the weekend, the spokesperson added.
However, a higher volume of traffic than expected combined with the road resurfacing works and sunshine led to "significant delays", they said.
The spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused.
'So unfair'
Over the weekend, people affected by the delays crossing the bridge had taken to social media to complain.
Writing on Facebook, Samantha Evans, from Cleethorpes, said: "We were in that horrible jam for at least two hours, ruined a lot of Mother's Day ventures.
"Someone needs to answer to this. It was so unfair".
Heather Hoggart-Mckue, who said she used the bridge every day, added: "The traffic was diabolical and the organisation was equally bad. There was no notice given to road users."
Some commuters said they could not understand why the maintenance work took place over the Mother's Day weekend.
Others said they thought repairs should be carried out overnight.
