Arthur Hodgson: Sex offender shot at man who uncovered past crimes
A convicted paedophile has been jailed for attempting to shoot a neighbour who discovered his criminal past.
Arthur Hodgson, 75, tried to shoot Lee Harker twice after he learned Hodgson had been jailed in 2017 for sexually assaulting young girls.
Judge Peter Kelson QC said the former East Riding of Yorkshire councillor had "taken exception to people learning about your previous sex offences".
Hodgson was jailed for 21 months after he admitted firearms offences.
Hull Crown Court heard Hodgson, who represented the South East Holderness ward until 2016, had moved to the city after being released from jail "for a quiet life".
Judge Kelson said following his move he had fallen "into disrepute" with some people in his new neighbourhood after they learned of his previous offences.
The judge said as a result he had "decided to take the law into his hands".
The court heard Mr Harker did not see Hodgson shoot at him but heard sounds, which he thought was children throwing stones.
Prosecutor Imran Khan said one witness said it sounded "like a BB gun".
He told the court when Mr Harker learnt he was the target of the shootings he feared for his life and that of his daughter's.
Judge Kelson said Hodgson had caused Mr Harker "serious psychological harm" as a result of the incident in February 2021.
Hodgson, of Main Street, Great Hatfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
