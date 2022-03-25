Middleton-on-the-Wolds: Family tribute to boy,17, killed in crash
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old boy who died when the car he was driving crashed into trees in East Yorkshire have paid tribute to him.
The crash happened at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday on the road between Middleton Road and Station Road, close to Middleton-on-the-Wolds.
Jaygo Beasty was pronounced dead at the scene, Humberside Police said.
His family said he was "a talented young man with an extremely bright future ahead of him".
"His kind nature, personality and sense of humour will be greatly missed by his family and friends," a statement read.
Officers have asked anyone with information about the crash to get in touch using the 101 service.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.