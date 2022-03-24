Hull bus stop abduction attempt investigated
Three men tried to abduct a woman as she waited at bus stop, police have said.
The trio pulled up in a black Audi on Noddle Hill Way, Hull, and attempted to get the woman into the car.
They drove off when a female passer-by intervened to help the intended victim, who was left "shaken but uninjured", officers said.
Humberside Police said attempted abductions were "incredibly rare" but it had stepped up patrols in the area.
The force said the vehicle had contained three black men, all in their mid-20s, who spoke with Yorkshire accents.
They approached the woman near Abingdon Garth at about 11:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Det Insp Paul Farmer said officers had spoken to the woman who intervened and were treating the investigation as a "priority".
He added: "The information from this witness will now form part of our inquiries, along with CCTV evidence and other pieces of evidence, to help us take appropriate action against those responsible and protect the community."
