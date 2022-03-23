Middleton-on-the-Wolds: Teenage driver dies in trees crash
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into trees in East Yorkshire.
The collision happened at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday on the road between Middleton Road and Station Road, close to Middleton-on-the-Wolds.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Humberside Police.
The force said his family had been informed and asked anyone with information about the crash to get in touch using the 101 service.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.