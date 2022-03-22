P&O Hull ferry: MCA carries out inspection in docks
An inspection is being carried out on a P&O ferry docked in Hull to ensure agency staff brought in to replace sacked workers can operate it safely.
P&O Ferries fired 800 staff last week with immediate effect, saying it needed to secure the future of the business.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said an inspection was taking place before the ferry could return to service with its replacement crew.
P&O Ferries is due to respond to the government about the sackings.
An MCA spokesperson said: "Our surveyors are carrying out a full inspection of P&O Ferries Pride of Hull.
"This is to make sure they comply with international regulations on manning and safe operation, in particular emergency procedures such as firefighting and evacuating the ship."
Services cancelled
P&O confirmed on Twitter that all services from Hull were cancelled on Tuesday.
It said: "#POHull #PORotterdam services tonight are cancelled.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and for the late notice. Those with essential travel needs will be guided by our port teams."
The seafaring staff were told they were being made redundant last Thursday via a video message.
They were told that Thursday was their "final day of employment", but some refused to leave their ships in protest and were removed.
'Tough' decision
Unions said it was "one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations", while MPs described the move as "callous" and "disgraceful".
P&O Ferries said the decision to sack 800 workers in that way was "tough" but said it would "not be a viable business" without the changes.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union claims replacement staff are being paid less than £2 an hour.
P&O said the figure was inaccurate but has not confirmed how much agencies pay workers on ferries.
The company is one of the UK's leading ferry operators, carrying more than 10 million passengers a year before the pandemic and about 15% of all freight cargo in and out of the UK.
It saw demand slump in the pandemic, and claimed almost £15m in government grants in 2020, including furlough payments for its employees.
P&O is owned by DP World, the multi-national ports and logistics company based in Dubai. It paid a £270m dividend to shareholders in 2020.
