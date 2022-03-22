Hull rapist told woman he would help her find lost friends
- Published
A woman who lost her friends on a night out was raped by an attacker who claimed he would help her find them, a court heard.
Tamer Eren, 42, circled an area of Hull on his bicycle before attacking the woman early on 19 September.
He offered the 36-year-old a lift on his bike but then raped her on a secluded patch of wasteland.
Eren, of Great Thornton Street, was found guilty at Hull Crown Court and will be sentenced on 3 May.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he offered the woman a lift so she could catch up with her sister and friends.
Instead, he took her by the wrist to a patch of ground near Drypool Bridge and attacked her.
He then cycled off, only to return a few minutes later to retrieve his jacket, leaving his victim slumped on the ground.
'Profoundly traumatic'
Jeremy Evans from the CPS said Eren was "determined at all costs to have sexual interaction that night".
He said: "This was a terrifying attack on a lone woman in the early hours of the morning.
"A normal, happy night out with friends and family ended in a profoundly traumatic way.
"Tamer Eren deliberately and carefully targeted the victim, and then, under the pretence of helping her, he violently attacked her."
He said Eren denied having sex with the woman, despite forensic evidence, then changed his story to say it was consensual.
Mr Evans paid tribute to the woman's "commendable bravery", adding: "Our thoughts remain with the victim, as they have been throughout."
