London Underground: Sadiq Khan visits Goole Tube trains factory
- Published
London mayor Sadiq Khan has used a visit to a Yorkshire factory making new Tube trains to call for more long-term government funding for similar work.
Half of a new 94-strong fleet of Piccadilly line trains are being built at the Siemens Mobility site in Goole.
Mr Khan said funding uncertainty meant future Transport for London (TfL) deals for regional suppliers were "at risk".
The Department for Transport said it would consider longer-term funds if TfL gave more information about its plans.
The Goole factory employs up to 700 people in engineering and manufacturing, 250 in construction, and 1,700 in the broader supply chain.
Future TfL contracts which support those jobs were "at risk" unless the government agreed a long-term capital funding deal, Mr Khan said.
TfL has time-limited options built into its contract with Siemens Mobility to also build new trains for the Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo and City lines.
With sufficient funding, these options could be activated, providing ongoing work for the Goole factory.
Mr Khan said: "Visiting this Yorkshire factory and the state-of-the-art Piccadilly Line trains being built, it is clear how strong London's relationships with our regional suppliers are - demonstrating just how vital skills and expertise around the country is to London's success and how investment in TfL is vital to jobs and a UK-wide recovery.
"The best way to secure these highly-skilled jobs into the future is for ministers to break the continuous cycle of short-term funding deals handed to TfL, which only holds back London and the rest of the country from innovation, jobs and economic growth.
"This week, the government has the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to levelling up and deliver the capital funding TfL and its supply chain need. Without it, both London and the wider country will be held back."
A DfT spokesperson said: "We have repeatedly shown our commitment to supporting London's transport network throughout the pandemic, providing close to £5bn in emergency funding to Transport for London.
"We recognise the need for certainty and stability in their capital investment programme which is why we will conditionally consider longer-term capital settlements for TfL should they provide sufficient information."
